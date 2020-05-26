Industrial services company uses camper for safer work environment

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One local industrial business found a new way to operate to keep its employees safe during the pandemic.

The goal is safety and it is quite a new adventure.

When asked, “what do you think is going to be the most interesting part?” Richard Williams, Superintendant of McCain Industrial Services, answered, “parking it.”

This camper is the new home for employees for at least the next month.

Kelly Showers, Vice President of McCain Industrial Services said, “you hear a lot of guys out on the road like your pipeline guys that live off campers and stuff of that nature, but as an industrial services company this is kind of a rarity.”

The crew helps customers with life sustaining businesses like cattle and livestock feed stay up and running.

Their territory is anywhere from the Canadian border to Mississippi and all over the east coast.

Showers commented, “being in the red zones and all that we figured we’d think outside the box and if their zone did open up and we can get to them. The question underlies to the employees do you want to stay in the motel? Do you want to be in those restaurants?”

That’s why they decided to set up their operations in this camper.

“It’s a nice challenge getting out and helping our essential people who need the work done who have been struggling to try and stay running during this whole pandemic. I know my guys are going to be safe we’re going to come home it’s the most important thing because at this point we don’t know what hotels hold,” said Williams.

Five men will be going on the trip.

Showers said, “so we’re supplying all the linen inside anything the motel would supply and then they’re supplying anything a restaurant would supply off their per diem.”

The camper is 37 and a half feet long and 9,000 lbs. The plan is to bring it back after every operation to be fully washed and cleaned.

Williams commented, “well the thing is if we’re out there and we practice the safeness and staying out of hotels and everybody working together we don’t have to worry about coming home to our families and getting them sick.”

The goal is to limit their exposure to COVID-19 as well as to get their jobs done as safely and efficiently as possible.

Employees with McCain Industrial Services left out for Delaware this morning for a 2 week operation. They will be then be heading to Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Jersey and New York.