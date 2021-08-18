Health officials, Biden Administration announce call for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal health officials are expected to make an announcement on Wednesday, recommending a time frame for when all Americans, 12 and older should get a COVID-19 booster shot.

“I think that if you feel comfortable getting it, you should,” said Melissa Socci, Swoyersville

She got vaccinated back in April with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Eyewitness News asked if she expected a booster to be needed in the future.

“Yes, actually. I mean, you get the flu shot every year, well at least I do. I was hoping more a year, once a year, but again, they’re the experts,” Socci explained. “This is new to everybody. We’re all learning as we go.”

Top health experts recommend everyone get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose.

“I think it was the writing on the wall. We’ve seen wading immunity for a while in the trials. We’ve seen more breakthrough infections in vaccinated adults. But, I think one of the critical pieces of data the Biden Administration looked at was immerging data from Israel.” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Infectious Disease Expert.

Israel was one of the first countries to begin widespread vaccination. Their data suggests people who got vaccinated earlier are getting the virus at a higher rate.

“Compared to people who got vaccinated in January versus April and May, far more breakthrough infections are within those vaccinated in January. That data is pretty compelling that there’s wading immunity,” stated UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. John Swartzberg.

If the shots are expanded to all adult Americans, health care workers, nursing home residents, and other senior citizens would be the first expected to receive booster shots.

As of now, this recommendation is only for those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, not the Johnson and Johnson. Officials say they’re waiting on more data to make that decision.

Doctors are saying the Delta variant is playing a huge role in this discussion. According to the CDC, the variant now accounts for nearly 100 percent of new coronavirus cases in the united states.