Governor Wolf announces closure of all Pennsylvania schools

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf has officially announced the closure of all K-12 Pennsylvania schools for 10 business days starting Monday, March 16.

“We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities,” Wolf said in a statement.

According to the press release, no school districts will be penalized if they fail to meet the 180 days or school hour statewide requirements.

Eligible schools will also be allowed to serve meals to low income students in hands-off settings such as drive-throughs or grab and go systems. Wolf says the state government will be working with schools to assist in making those plans.

