Governor orders business closures statewide

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced a number of new measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state including the closure of non-essential businesses.

Bars and restaurants must close dine-in service beginning midnight, March 17. Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open and essential services will continue.

According to Dr. Rachel Levine, the State Secretary of Health, community spread has been occurring in parts of Pennsylvania but it is not yet considered sustained.

