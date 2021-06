SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Passengers will still have to wear facemasks for a few more months when riding a COLTS (County of Lackawanna Transit System) bus.

According to a release from COLTS, passengers and drivers will have to wear a face covering until September 13th. They must also must be worn at the Lackawanna Transit Center until then as well.