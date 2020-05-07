Emergency tents taken down at St. Luke’s Hospital

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The emergency surge tents at St.Luke’s hospital in Monroe County were taken down on Thursday.

Don Seiple, President of St.Luke’s Monroe Campus, says that the area has seen a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

Seiple says,”at the height of this 70 to 80 percent of our patients we cared for were COVID. Now we’re somewhere between 10 and 20 percent.”

The tents, put in place by many hospitals across the nation, were set up to help in the event of an overflow of emergency room patients. Seiple says the tents were never used at St. Luke’s Monroe campus.

He says, “one of the things that has happened in COVID that you’re hearing around the country is that emergency room volumes decreased significantly. So we ended up having the necessary capacity in the emergency rooms to care for these patients and we really didn’t need the surge capacity.

Although, just because the tents are down, doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

Seiple tells us, “it’s important that we continue to follow these measures to continue to drive COVID out of our community. That will also support us getting back to our new normal, which will include learning to live with this virus for a period of time.”

He also says the hospital could not have done it without the support of the community.

Seiple mentioned, “you know I know I knew Monroe was a great community but this pandemic has showed me how great people really are in times of great need.”

Seiple says the hospital staff is ready to go back to performing elective procedures next week.