Electric City Aquarium tenants active despite COVID-19 shutdown

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den has been keeping busy during the COVID shutdown. They have had a full staff working every day to ensure the fish and reptiles are well fed and tended to, as well as giving them the interaction they have grown accustomed to from visitors.









They have continued training some of the reptiles to obey commands so they can give visitors a good show when they are able to come back. They intend to follow the governor’s orders and restrictions for Lackawanna County’s ‘green phase.’

When visitors are able to come back they will be greeted to a few new exhibits and over 20 new species of animals. They have taken out some of the more hands-on exhibits at this time but hope they can be reintroduced as soon as it is safe to do so.

Photojournalist Joey Dominick will have the story on later editions of Eyewitness News.