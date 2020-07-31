Dept. of Health to hire 1,000 more COVID-19 contact tracers

Coronavirus Response

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced their partnership with a staffing agency to hire 1,000 COVID-19 contact tracers.

Insight Global will assist the department of health in recruiting, hiring and training 1,000 contact tracers to collaborate with local health departments in responding to COVID-19.

The hourly rates for these positions range from $18 to $22 an hour for contact tracers and $22 to $24 an hour for both the contact tracing supervisors and care resource managers.

Full-time and part-time contact tracing positions are available. Training will be provided for those who wish to further develop a career in public health.

According to the state department of health, the commonwealth currently has 654 contact tracers.

