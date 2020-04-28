Dept. of Health may soon begin making decisions on which regions can reopen

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In this afternoon’s statewide coronavirus briefing, Secretary of Health Doctor Rachel Levine addressed the concerns many Pennsylvanians are having regarding the reopening of their regions.

One of the biggest questions residents and businesses wish to get answered is whether or not they will be given a warning if they will be allowed to open on May 8th.

Dr. Levine addressed that concern this afternoon, saying the plan is for regions to get an answer by the end of this week.



“The working plan is that we will be able to make an announcement on Friday, May 1st,” she said.

That announcement will tell regions and counties whether or not they may go from the red phase to yellow phase on May 8th. The question remains which businesses will be allowed to be open.

“Yes, many stores will be able to reopen,” she said.

But—the yellow phase still has restrictions on indoor recreations such as gyms, spas and theaters which are forced to remain closed.

When a business is in a region that goes from red to yellow, Dr. Levine says telework is still preferred.

“Whenever possible we would like them to continue to telework,” she said.

But if businesses do need people to return to the office—they must follow guidance for social distancing and cleaning set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health

“We still want people to practice social isolation. We still want those businesses to follow the business guidelines about social isolation,” said Dr. Levine.

“We want people to wear masks. We want people to be six feet apart. We of course recommend the hand washing and other measures that we talk about every day to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As the Pennsylvania Department of Health chooses which regions to reopen, normalcy is not where the state will be until it is at the green phase.

“As we go from red to yellow, which is not green, it’s not normal activity. I think the residents of those counties’ regions should have confidence that we are and have developed a plan.”

To find more details on the red, yellow and green phases set by the state click here. For more from today’s briefing click here.