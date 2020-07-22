Dept. of Health continues extensive COVID-19 contact tracing efforts

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to expand its COVID-19 contact tracing capabilities. The department gave an update on the contact tracing work it’s performing.

A July report, released on July 13, showed there were 649 contact tracers in the commonwealth. The Department of Health broke down the number of contact tracers in each regional district.

The northeast district had 69 contact tracers and the northcentral district has 37 contact tracers.

According to the Department of Health, on average Pennsylvanians share one to ten contacts. The department’s estimates show the state needs about 625 contact tracers. But they say this number could grow exponentially depending on the resurgence of COVID-19 in coming months.

“As COVID-19 cases increase, we continue our efforts to support, strengthen and expand in order to conquer any potential surge in COVID-19 cases. Without case investigations the proven public health strategies, like contact tracing efforts and monitoring would not be possible,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Contact tracing is critical to identify any instances of community spread and prevent larger outbreaks to keep Pennsylvania safe from COVID-19.”

For more information on contact tracing, visit the Department of Health’s website.