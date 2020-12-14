Department of Health updates COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has provided updates on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard and encourage Pennsylvanians to take precautions to keep themselves safe during the COVID-10 pandemic.

Over the last seven days an increase of 60,412 COVID-19 cases was reported statewide. The percent positivity is now 16.2% and all 67 counties with substantial transmission status.

“As our percent positivity continues to increase, it is important for all Pennsylvanians to work to prevent the spread,” Gov. Wolf said. “That is why we made the mitigation announcement last week to put Pennsylvania on pause. We need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another and the health system.”

The previous seven-day increase was 50,577 cases, indicating 9,835 more new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week. The positivity went up from 14.4% last week and every county in the state has a positivity rate above 5 percent with two counties (Bedford and Crawford) above 30 percent and 15 counties with percent positivity above 20 percent.

“This week’s data coupled by the continued strain COVID-19 is placing on the rate of hospitalizations and ventilator use serve as a reminder to us all of our role in protecting our health care system,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “ Models continue to indicate very concerning trends for our hospital availability and ICU bed availability, even as we see some counties with very little capacity left. We know COVID-19 does not discriminate and is affecting every county in the commonwealth. This virus knows no bounds and it is affecting all Pennsylvanians, no matter your race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status or whether you live a rural, suburban or urban area.”

You can watch the briefing on the Department of Health’s Facebook page.

A travel order mandating those that are visiting from another state or returning from another state to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering is in effect. Travel quarantine guidance was changed to 10 days on December 5 based on new CDC guidance.

This order does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment, those who left the state for less than 24 hours, and those complying with a court order, including child custody.