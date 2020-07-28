Department of Health announces completion of nursing home testing

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday that all 693 skilled nursing homes in the commonwealth have completed facility-wide COVID-19 testing.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday. Levine said the completion of this testing is one step closer to allowing visitation, open dining and activities to resume in nursing homes.

Dr. Levine said guidelines for visitation have been released and recommended that interested Pennsylvanian’s should contact the facility they wish to visit for further guidance.

The Department of Health says they will continue to provide facilities with access to testing at no cost, as well as continuing to provide personal protective equipment to staff at all facilities.