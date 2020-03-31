COVID-19 County Response

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the commonwealth, the federal, state and local governments have put into place several layers of mitigation efforts to stop the spread. Here is what you need to know, county by county.

BRADFORD

Current Number of Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

Status: Declaration of Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

The County Courthouse is closed to everyone except in select proceedings, following an order from the State Supreme Court.

CARBON

Current Number of Cases: 17

Deaths: 1

Status: Stay at Home Order

Mitigation Efforts:

Trails at county parks remain open but all overnight accommodations and rentals have been suspended. The county courthouse is not conducting jury trials.

COLUMBIA

Current number of cases: 7

Deaths: 0

Status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

The Columbia County Commissioners signed a Disaster Declaration for a Health Emergency today. This is ONLY in Preparation IF a problem would arise in the County. (1/2) — Columbia County EMA (@ColumbiaCoEMA) March 6, 2020

Mitigation Efforts:

County courthouse is closed to the general public, in compliance with Governor Tom Wolf’s order. Trails at county parks remain open but bathrooms and other facilities are closed. Portable toilets are available.

CLINTON

Current Number of Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

All county buildings are closed to the public. Essential staff is working to keep services running for residents.

Commissioner meetings are being held online.

Free meals are available to students while they are out of school.

LACKAWANNA

Current Number of Cases: 78

Deaths: 3

Status: Stay at Home Order

Mitigation Efforts:

Most county buildings, including the courthouse are closed to the general public but their departments are continuing operations.

A drop box was installed at the county at the Government Center for tax payments.

Changes to recycling pickup to curb the spread on COVID-19.

All school districts in Lackawanna County will offer breakfast and/or lunch to students out of school due to the COVID-19 crisis. Read more here.

LUZERNE

Current number of cases: 212

Deaths: 4

Current status: Stay at Home Order

Mitigation Efforts:

The county court system has moved to a condensed schedule.

Council meetings have moved online.

Hazleton Public Transport has asked only essential riders to use their services.

Luzerne County Transit Authority implements changes.

No gun permit application processing will occur until March 30th, or until further notice.

Issuing of marriage licenses has been suspended.

LYCOMING

Current number of cases: 6

Deaths: 0

Current status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

Only essential Lycoming County employees report to work. Facilities remain open but residents are encouraged to use online resources or calling before coming into the office.

Lycoming County Resource Management Services will no longer be accepting private transactions from people. Residents must use a licensed waste hauler.

NORTHUMBERLAND

Current number of cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Current status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

Most county buildings including the courthouse, administration building, and the human services complex are closed to the public but are still addressing necessary business.

The Career Center in Shamokin is closed to the public and not accepting business.

MONROE

Current number of cases: 236

Deaths: 7

Current Status: Stay at Home Order

Mitigation Efforts:

The Monroe County Courthouse and all administrative offices are open for essential services only.

Walking trails at county parks are open but group activities are discouraged.

Commissioners advise signing up for the county’s alert system, available here.

MONTOUR

Current number of cases: 9

Deaths: 0

Current Status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

County buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

Commissioner meetings are held online.

SCHUYLKILL

Current number of cases: 38

Deaths: 0

Current Status: Stay at Home Order

Mitigation Efforts:

Schuylkill County Transportation System is temporarily suspending Saturday Fixed Route Bus Service until further notice.

SNYDER

Current number of cases: 2

Deaths: 1

Current Status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

License to carry applications are being accepted by appointment only.

Snyder County Courthouse and all county owned buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

Staff handling essential business are still available by phone.

SULLIVAN

Current number of cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Current Status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

Sullivan County Courthouse and other county buildings are closed for all non-essential business until April 3.

Best Transit asks passengers to limit travel to essential rides only, suspends fare collections, and routes to malls.

SUSQUEHANNA

Current number of cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Current Status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

Susquehanna County Recyling Center is closed until further notice starting April 1.

Individuals relocating to the county are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

County buildings are open for emergency and essential functions by appointment only.

UNION

Current number of cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Current Status: Declaration of Disaster Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

License to Carry applications are being accepted by appointment only.

Union County Courthouse and all county owned buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

WAYNE

Current Number of Cases: 10

Deaths: 0

Current Status: Stay at Home Order

Mitigation Efforts:

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has suspended fingerprinting services.

All county facilities are closed to all but employees and necessary visitors until April 3.

WYOMING

Current number of cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Current Status: State of Emergency

Mitigation Efforts:

The county courts are closed to the public for all non-essential functions until April 3.