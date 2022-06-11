STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 7 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 85 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now.

Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 7, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

1 / 50Canva

#50. Elk County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (41 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,587 (7,354 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (101 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (16,653 fully vaccinated)

#49. Greene County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (51 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,868 (8,648 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (106 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (16,538 fully vaccinated)

3 / 50Canva

#48. Pike County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (81 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,509 (10,888 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (99 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (29,201 fully vaccinated)

#47. Potter County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (24 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,313 (3,357 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (92 total deaths)

— 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (6,181 fully vaccinated)

#46. Lawrence County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (126 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,764 (19,466 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (422 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (44,140 fully vaccinated)

#45. Indiana County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (126 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,497 (18,073 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (360 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (37,162 fully vaccinated)

7 / 50Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lancaster County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (821 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,985 (125,435 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (1,907 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (315,699 fully vaccinated)

#43. Franklin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (233 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,791 (41,533 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (699 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (69,387 fully vaccinated)

#42. Wayne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (78 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,006 (10,789 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (172 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (29,790 fully vaccinated)

#41. Crawford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (131 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,337 (20,596 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (322 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (40,177 fully vaccinated)

11 / 50Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Venango County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (79 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,040 (11,674 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (247 total deaths)

— 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (23,553 fully vaccinated)

#39. Blair County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (195 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,008 (30,467 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (625 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (60,657 fully vaccinated)

#38. Fayette County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (209 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,705 (31,937 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (680 total deaths)

— 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (70,555 fully vaccinated)

#37. Cumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (413 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,915 (52,993 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (904 total deaths)

— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (165,240 fully vaccinated)

#36. Forest County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (12 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,503 (2,283 total cases)

— 36.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (35 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (5,174 fully vaccinated)

#35. Somerset County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (123 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,038 (19,124 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (410 total deaths)

— 57.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (35,066 fully vaccinated)

17 / 50Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Northumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (152 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,081 (23,693 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (543 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (52,080 fully vaccinated)

#33. Cambria County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (218 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,370 (35,633 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (737 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (70,965 fully vaccinated)

https://ee9dbea4f3e4af7b5c72246fcd652ccd.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#32. Bucks County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (1,094 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,757 (130,408 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (1,924 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (403,913 fully vaccinated)

#31. Berks County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (734 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,210 (106,175 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (1,603 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (247,759 fully vaccinated)

21 / 50Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Schuylkill County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (248 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,197 (35,618 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (682 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (83,405 fully vaccinated)

https://ee9dbea4f3e4af7b5c72246fcd652ccd.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#29. Adams County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (183 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,004 (25,756 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (370 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (52,670 fully vaccinated)

#28. Westmoreland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (624 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,806 (83,060 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (1,393 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (199,760 fully vaccinated)

24 / 50Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lehigh County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (662 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,452 (93,999 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (1,261 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (262,432 fully vaccinated)

#26. Lebanon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (254 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,620 (37,746 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (519 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (74,954 fully vaccinated)

#25. Clearfield County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (145 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,201 (19,973 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (352 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (38,941 fully vaccinated)

#24. Northampton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (569 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,547 (84,097 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (1,111 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (202,773 fully vaccinated)

#23. York County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (842 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,399 (123,039 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (1,516 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (252,492 fully vaccinated)

#22. Bradford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (114 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,903 (16,832 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (212 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (24,202 fully vaccinated)

#21. Chester County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (1,000 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,757 (98,471 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (1,174 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (372,118 fully vaccinated)

#20. Washington County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (410 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,658 (53,077 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (661 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (128,808 fully vaccinated)

32 / 50Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (129 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,581 (15,969 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (248 total deaths)

— 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (38,689 fully vaccinated)

#18. Warren County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (79 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,859 (7,783 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (212 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (18,286 fully vaccinated)

#17. Beaver County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (334 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,399 (41,637 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (755 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (89,921 fully vaccinated)

#16. Carbon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (136 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,903 (16,625 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (297 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (38,480 fully vaccinated)

36 / 50User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lycoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (240 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,200 (29,684 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (529 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (60,005 fully vaccinated)

#14. Butler County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (401 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,658 (46,321 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (749 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (117,332 fully vaccinated)

#13. Sullivan County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,612 (1,129 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (36 total deaths)

— 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (3,239 fully vaccinated)

#12. Centre County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (351 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,835 (37,081 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (355 total deaths)

— 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (96,087 fully vaccinated)

#11. Montour County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (40 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,188 (4,774 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (93 total deaths)

— 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (14,071 fully vaccinated)

41 / 50Canva

#10. Clinton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (85 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,358 (9,410 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (127 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (17,586 fully vaccinated)

#9. Montgomery County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (1,837 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,810 (164,608 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (2,350 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (551,842 fully vaccinated)

43 / 50Canva

#8. Lackawanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (466 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,388 (46,941 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (787 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (145,263 fully vaccinated)

#7. Delaware County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (1,265 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,751 (117,605 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (1,882 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (364,966 fully vaccinated)

#6. Erie County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (601 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,354 (60,295 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (778 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (159,105 fully vaccinated)

https://ee9dbea4f3e4af7b5c72246fcd652ccd.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

46 / 50Canva

#5. Luzerne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (709 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,558 (77,951 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (1,394 total deaths)

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (200,212 fully vaccinated)

47 / 50Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wyoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (62 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,456 (5,481 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (107 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (16,121 fully vaccinated)

48 / 50Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (408 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,999 (39,160 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (534 total deaths)

— 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (97,246 fully vaccinated)

#2. Allegheny County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (3,294 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,229 (282,476 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (3,357 total deaths)

— 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (837,257 fully vaccinated)

#1. Philadelphia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (5,614 new cases, +1,293% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,754 (328,749 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (5,134 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (1,069,396 fully vaccinated)