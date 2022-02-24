Guy Ciarrocchi suspends Pa. Governor campaign

Guy Ciarrocchi speaks during a debate with other Republican Party candidates seeking to win the party nomination in the 2022 election for Pennsylvania Governor in this photo made on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in New Castle, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Guy Ciarrocchi has suspended his campaign for Governor.

Ciarrocchi, former Chester County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, announced his run in September 2021.

Ciarrocchi previously served as the chief of staff to multiple state-wide officials and served as the campaign manager of the Bush-Cheney re-elected in Pennsylvania.

“To my fellow candidates, to my party, Fight on. Fight for what we believe. Never forget the people in
your photos. And, remember to smile and offer Hope. We need that most of all.”

Twelve candidates remain in the GOP race for Governor.

