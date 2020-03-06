Coronavirus by the numbers

Governor Tom Wolf announced on March 6, two presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. This marked the first instance of the virus in the commonwealth. By Thursday, April 30, that number had risen to 45,763 with 1,397 new cases being added in a single day.

The first death due to coronavirus was reported in Pennsylvania on March 18th in Northampton County. The second was reported on March 21st in Allegheny County. Monroe and Montgomery County reported their first deaths on Sunday, March 22nd. As of April 30, there have been 2,292 reported deaths statewide.

Governor Tom Wolf on March 19, ordered the closure of all non-life sustaining businesses statewide to mitigate the spread of the virus. The following Friday, that order was modified but not rescinded.

The entire state of Pennsylvania is now under a stay at home order until at least May 8.

The Department of Health announced they are no longer required to send positive samples to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All cases tested positive in the state are now considered positive and not presumptive positive.

All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania have closed for the rest of the school year and many colleges and universities have transitioned to online education. Parades and local events have been postponed locally as the number of cases in the United States rose to over a thousand, they now stand over 500 thousand.

In Luzerne County, an intern that was possibly exposed to the virus has prompted the sanitation of a family court building. As of Wednesday there have been 2,143 cases confirmed in the county, it is not yet known if any case was the intern. The Department of Health also reports 88 deaths in the county.

Lackawanna County has confirmed its first positive case on Wednesday, March 18. By April 30, the county had 913 cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

Here’s what we know about the virus:

On March 26, cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide crossed half a million. By April 3, that number doubled to 1 million cases. Over 200 thousand of those cases were recorded in the U.S. which is now the country with the most cases ahead of China and Italy.

There have now been over 50,000 deaths in the U.S and over half a million cases in the country alone, exceeding China’s official count by more than 5 times.

For the first time in history, every state and territory in the U.S. is under a disaster declaration simultaneously.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the novel coronavirus has a global mortality rate of about 3.4%. This is more than three times the seasonal flu which generally kills fewer than 1% of those infected. In comparison, according to estimates, the 2018-2019 seasonal flu killed about .1% of those infected nationally.

On April 13, the WHO said that COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier as the 2009 flu pandemic, commonly called the swine flu.

“Ultimately, the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission,” the WHO Director General said in a briefing.

On Wednesday, March 11, the organization officially declared the novel virus a pandemic as over 100,000 people had been infected in over 100 countries around the globe.

"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros

According to a report out of China, 16% of cases of the viral infection become serious. Older people and those with pre-existing conditions are especially at risk. In China, over 70% of the around 80,000 confirmed cases have recovered.

There are three specific symptoms of the novel coronavirus. They are fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms are thought to appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure.

It is believed that the virus can spread before the onset of symptoms. One case was reported in Germany where scientists say transmission may have occurred during the incubation period.

According to the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, smoking can increase your risk of developing severe symptoms if you become infected with COVID-19. He also warned young people in a speech, saying “you are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks, or even kill you.”

To date, in the U.S., the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports there are 1,005,147 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. According to Johns Hopkins, which collects CDC and local reports across the country, that number is 1,053,036.

The country has now reported 61,547 deaths.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, all flags are flying at half staff to honor those who died in the pandemic.

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 4, 2020

New York Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers to stay home and canceled all non-essential gatherings. As cases in New York topped 100 thousand, Cuomo is allowing students slated for graduation to begin practicing medicine in the state.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

Below is a map of all the confirmed cases of the novel virus nationwide that have been reported by Johns Hopkins. This may differ from CDC reports since the numbers are only updated one a day and close out after business hours. We will be updating this map as more information becomes available.

As of March 17, after West Virginia reported a case, every state has at least one person that tested positive. All but five states in the country now have confirmed sustained community transfer, including Pennsylvania. In the case of at least 25 states, the transfer is considered widespread.

All states now have at least 100 cases of COVID-19.

The CDC is now uploading weekly situation reports. View the latest one by clicking here.

Currently, the CDC states that the COVID-19 situation poses a serious public health risk.

The White House released new guidelines called 15 Days to Stop the Spread. They include recommending that older Americans stay home and away from other people. View them here.

As of March 16, the agency suggests organizers cancel or postpone all in-person events of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks.

On March 8, the agency recommended that people at higher risk of serious illness, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

The CDC recommends everyone help prevent the spread of diseases like the novel coronavirus by taking every-day precautions such as washing hands often, cleaning frequently touched objects, and staying home if you are sick.

On Tuesday, the CDC released new guidelines for employers, commercial establishments, school officials and the general public on what they can do to prevent the spread of the virus. View them here.