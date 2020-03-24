Congressman asks Bureau of Prison to stop inmate transfers

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Congressman Fred Keller is asking the Bureau of Prisons to stop inmate transfers amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The bureau had suspended transfers on March 13 as part of a Covid-19 action plan but on Friday, March 20th, that plan was updated.

In a letter to the bureau, the congressman says he’s concerned about the plans to move inmates from the New York facilities into the federal prisons in Allenwood Lewisburg, and Canaan.

The head of the bureau says the transfers are necessary due to a bed space issue.

However, some argue that carrying-out transfers will put inmates, correctional officers, and the general community’s health at risk.

“The level of crowding is secondary to spreading this virus so we need to truly stop all inmate movement in the bureau of prisons to effectively control the spread of the virus in our system,” Shane Fausey, National Council President of Council Prison Locals said.

There has already been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a New York facility.

Fausey is asking the attorney general to step in and stop future inmate transfers during this pandemic.