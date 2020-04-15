Concerns over drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Pennsylvania Department of Health and PEMA are considering placing a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site near the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

State officials announced Monday that a drive-thru testing site would be located somewhere in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but would not identify the location. Now, multiple state and local sources tell the I-Team the Department of Health and PEMA are considering an area near the arena for the site.

State Officials have not made formal announcement, but State and local leaders say they were told it is a done deal.

There are many very angry and disappointed local leaders who say they were never consulted about the decision. DOH Secretary Rachel Levine announced on Monday that a drive-thru testing site would be located somewhere in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but she did not disclose the location. State Lawmakers told us that they were told by officials from the Department of Health yesterday morning, during a conference call, that the drive-thru testing would be set up in the parking lot and it would begin operations this Sunday.

Senator John Yudichak told us, “I spoke with Department of Health officials last week, and again this week, to encourage them to consult with local health care professionals and with local leaders,” he said in a statement. “Although I fully support efforts to aggressively and responsibly test for the COVID-19 virus, the shortcomings in the vetting process of the Luzerne County site raises many concerns that need to be addressed.”

Yudichak goes on to say the strain on local resources and mass transit for some communities has not been addressed. “In addition to the lack of collaboration with local hospitals, it is also clear that neither the Mayor of Wilkes-Barre Township nor the Mayor of the City of Wilkes-Barre were consulted by Department of Health officials about the construction of a mass-testing site that would impact their respective communities,” he said.

The senator went on to say, “Considerable local resources and services may be necessary to support the new test site, but the Department has not shared the potential cost of those services with local communities.”

Yudichak said, this morning, he was not happy about this decision.

“What is alarming is local leaders in Wilkes-Barre Township and the city of Wilkes-Barre whose taxpayers will have to fund the local resources for this site had no input. Most importantly the site was not vetted and no input was received by local healthcare professionals,” Yudichak said.

Sources close to the Luzerne County Arena Board tell me that an emergency meeting was called for 11 o’clock this morning to right now discuss “potential legal options” regarding this testing site. We have also reached out to the State Health Department for comment on the decision. We have not yet heard back from them.

We will have more on this still developing story on later editions of Eyewitness News.