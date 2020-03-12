City of Pottsville cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade, postpones State of the City Address

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The city of Pottsville has officially canceled the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade as well as postponed the State of the City address in accordance to guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a press release from the city, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the city of Pottsville have decided to cancel the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This comes after recently updated federal and state derectives have been published encouraging the restriction of gatherings.

Meanwhile the mayor of Pottsville, James T. Muldowney has postponed the annual State of the City Address which was scheduled to be held Thursday at the Majestic Theatre. A new date for the address has not yet been released.