Christmas Boulevard planning during coronavirus pandemic

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Christmas Boulevard in Berwick has been a tradition since 1947. This year, preparations for the event are being done in an un-traditional way.





Mike Monico Jr., President of the Berwick Boulevard Association, says planning for Christmas Boulevard usually begins in January.

Normally, most of the volunteers would meet in person to prepare for the coming year, but everything has now moved to online and phone planning due to COVID-19.

They always try to get new machinery and supplies each year, but with many stores closed, it may be difficult.

Monico Jr. plans to still have Christmas Boulevard this year to keep the tradition alive.

He also added that since other places are putting up Christmas lights to brighten the mood during the COVID-19 pandemic, he will consider putting up some lights too in Berwick.

