An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Berks County announced they have been chosen to be the first COVID-19 Home Test to Treat Pilot Program.

In a release, the Department of Health states this is the first pilot program of its kind in the nation.

The Home Test to Treat Pilot Program was made to educate those more about ‘Home Test to Treat’ programs and how they can put this into effect to protect against COVID-19. The program will include testing, telehealth consultations, and the delivery of anti-viral medications for free for those in the community who are qualified.

“The Department of Health is committed to creating health equity across Pennsylvania.” “The Home Test to Treat pilot program is a step toward that goal and we are excited that Berks County was chosen as the first in the nation to pilot this important program,” says Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

The Department of Health explains people living in Berks County can register on January 17. You must be at least 18 years old, have an email address, speak English or Spanish and agree to participate in the program. Once you are approved you will receive at-home testing kits and if it comes back positive, you’ll be asked to come in for a consultation.

“The County of Berks is honored to be selected as the first community to pilot this nationwide program” “We hope our residents will take advantage of these new, free resources and in turn be better prepared to detect and treat COVID-19 when it strikes,” added Stephanie Weaver, the county’s public relations officer.

The program is run by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) through the U.S. Department of Human Services (HHS).

Health and Human Services says more areas across the nation will be selected to participate based on the needs of their communities. The program hopes to enroll around 100,000 people across the U.S.