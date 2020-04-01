Alternative grading options at LCCC

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Community College’s campus is empty as a majority of classes are now online. But the current situation can still be very stressful for students, which can affect their grades.

The president of Luzerne County Community College tells Eyewitness News the college is giving students the option to use an alternative grading system during this stressful time.

“Really, what it comes down, in particularly my position as president, the bottom line question we need to ask each time is ‘what is in the student’s best interest,” Thomas Leary, president of Luzerne County Community College, said.

Once bustling with students, Luzerne County Community College now is deserted as students take classes from home. Thomas Leary, president of the college, says they will now offer students who feel they were not able to perform to their full potential this semester, the option of getting a ‘P’, or passing, grade.

“They can change the grade to a P, which denotes that they’ve successfully completed the course, meaning a C or higher grade earned,” Leary said.

Students who feel that they’re not gaining sufficient knowledge based on the format of instruction, can opt for an ‘incomplete’ grade. They will then have a year to finish the class.

“Incomplete means, and this is a very important consideration for us, you do not re-register, you do not need to pay tuition. So this allows students not to have any academic or financial burden,” Leary said.

Leary says these options are put in place so that students grades aren’t as effected by the disruption the coronavirus outbreak has caused in their lives.

“Given the fact that individuals are worried about their health, their jobs, their families. We felt that the essence of education is not about grades. It’s about learning,” Leary said.

Students will have a week after final grades are posted to decide if they want to use the alternative grading system.

If a student opts for a passing grade, it will not contribute to the student’s GPA. A student who opts for an incomplete grade, it will not factor into their GPA until they finish the class.