AHL suspends regular season; all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins games are postponed

Following the NHL’s lead, the American Hockey League announced Thursday the suspension of its regular season until further notice. That means the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ season is put on hold, effective immediately. Below is the full statement from the AHL…

“With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.”