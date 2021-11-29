A spike in cases causes new COVID testing site to open in Susquehanna County

Plastic vials for testing the coronavirus infection sit on a table at the Main Press Center for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. About 30,000 people are spitting into tiny plastic vials every day at the Tokyo Olympics in a routine that’s grown crucial in going ahead with the pandemic-era Games. (AP Photo)

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to a rise in cases, a new COVID testing center will be opening in Susquehanna County.

According to a press release, an ‘uptick’ of COVID-19 cases has caused Barnes-Kasson Hospital along with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) to open another COVID testing center at the hospital.

Officials say the testing site will be active from Monday, November 29 through Friday, December 10, Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The release reads the center will be a drive-thru testing facility and no appointments are necessary.

The testing site is in front of the Barnes-Kasson EMS garage and visitors will access the site through Convent Street, using the one-way traffic pattern shown on the map.

Results will come directly from the State DOH lab, officials say.