Flooring Experts

Fashion Floor Hardwood Flooring

Improve Your Space With High-Grade Hardwood Flooring

If you’re looking to add class and luxury to your interior space, do it with hardwood floors. Fashion Floor Carpet Gallery of Kingston offers a wide range of hardwood flooring options that you could use to enhance your home. We guarantee your satisfaction.

The best hardwood brands for you

  • Mohawk

  • Shaw

  • Armstrong

  • Northwood

  • Armor Max by Mohawk

Choose the hardwood you love

  • Oak

  • Maple

  • Hickory, and other exotic hardwoods

All our hardwoods are American harvested and finished.

Fashion Floor Carpets

Check Out Fashion Floor Carpet Gallery’s Amazing Range of Carpets

Want to keep your floors in line with the hottest trends in home décor? You’ll find your solution in our amazing range of carpets. Get in touch with our friendly professionals who will be glad to help you pick out just the right type of tile or carpet for your home or business.

Choose from our premium carpets

  • Smartstrand by Mohawk

  • Color center elite dealer for Mohawk

  • Shaw caress authorized dealer

You will get different twists, patterns, strands, and fibers. Our carpet colors are multi-tone, tonal, patterned, frieze, and saxony.

Our ranges of branded carpets include:

We have a great selection of carpet tiles and guarantee customer satisfaction.

  • Mohawk

  • Shaw

  • Mannington

  • Coronet

  • Armstrong

  • IVC

  • Dream Weaver

Fashion Floor Tiles

Beautiful Tiles to Complement Your Interiors

Has your tiled flooring started chipping due to heavy footfall? Count on our experienced technicians at Fashion Floor Carpet Gallery in Kingston, PA to assist you efficiently. We have been helping families with exquisite tiling services for over 100 years and counting!

Family owned for 50 years

We’re a veteran and family-owned business for 50 years, and have been operating from the same location ever since! You can rely on us to haul away your old flooring. Speak to us now.

Top brands you can depend on

Take a look at our exceptional selection of tiles. Our flooring will be radiant in you home.

  • Mohawk

  • Daltile

  • Mannington

We provide warranties on materials and labor.

More Services

Luxury Vinyl Planks and Sheets

Wondering why to trust us for vinyl products? Our vinyl products are very durable and long-lasting. Our family and veteran-owned company has been in the business and serving in the same location for 50 years. You can rely on our 100 years of combined staff experience.

Expect nothing but the top-quality craftsmanship when you choose us.

- Luxury Vinyl Planks

- Sheets

Premium Carpets and Laminates

When you're searching for a variety of flooring options for your floor, check out our carpets and laminates. You'll see a great selection in our stock that will suit your unique needs and tastes. If you are looking for installation, sales, or serve, contact us today.

We also remove old carpet and haul away your old flooring.

- Premium Carpets

- Laminates

Top-Quality Hardwood and Tiles

All our hardwood floorings are American harvested and finished. You can choose from exotic types of wood. Our professionals will work with your building manager and property supervisor. If you are interested in tiles, check out our radiant flooring.

We specialize in commercial sales and installation, offices, and hospitals.

- Top-Quality Hardwood

- Tiles

Contact Us

Call Us to get a FREE Estimate for Your Flooring

Whether you need carpets, hardwood, tiles and more, you'll get a variety of options at our 10,000 sq. ft. showroom. Visit us to choose the one that suits your taste. We have a great selection, and offer military and senior discounts on materials. Speak to us today.

Address
Fashion Floor Carpet Gallery
431 Market Street
Kingston, PA 18704

Phone
570-287-4354

Fax
570-287-1893

Email Us
mikeferrara71@gmail.com

Business Hours

Monday and Wednesday
9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Tuesday and Friday
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Thursday
9:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Saturday
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

