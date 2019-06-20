Thinking of Switching To Fish

Get Your Trial Pack Today

All About Fish

Studies show that fish is the best protein for a dog because of the exceptional health benefits it offers. Fish4Dogs brands contain absolutely no meat or poultry by-products – not even the hidden ones found in the small print. Fish is high in Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and Omega-3s are an essential fatty acid that the body needs.

How Can A Fish-Based Diet Help…

Skin & Coat Conditions

The Omega-3 in fish oils will help reduce dry and irritated skin. Sebum produced by fish creates a waxy oil that coats the skin, quickly improving your dog’s flaky skin and dull coat.

Learn More

Easily Digested

Added probiotics from dried seaweed meal supports healthy gut bacteria aiding in digestive health. Fish proteins are easily digested, reducing the growth of unwanted gut bacteria. Fish4Dogs helps dogs with sensitive tummies and older dogs with slower digestive systems maintain healthy digestion.

Learn More

Joint Mobility

The anti-inflammatory properties of Omega-3 can help make tired and aching joints suppler. Fish is a natural source of Glucosamine and Chondroitin and is rich in cartilage helping to reduce inflammation and cartilage breakdown. This is especially relevant in Senior Dogs.

Learn More

Palatability

The overuse of processed meats and cereal has made many modern dog foods bland, resulting in many picky dogs. Dogs prefer Fish4Dogs because of the stronger tastes and aromas that they find in fish. Learn More about fish and palatability.

Learn More

Weight Control

Obesity is an important issue because a dog that is severely overweight can obtain heart disease, diabetes, arthritis and other mobility problems. Fish4Dogs offers a range of food and treats that are generally low in fat, making it an excellent choice for your overweight dog.

Learn More