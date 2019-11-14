Fire Crews Battle Icy Conditions and Flames

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An early morning fire leaves three families displaced and sent one person to the hospital. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead has been following the story and has the latest

A fire broke out on the 300 block East Beech Street in Hazelton just before 1 Thursday morning.

“We were dispatched to a residential fire here. When I arrived on the scene I tried to make contact with the home. I was unable to make contact so I kicked in the door. I was met by a child inside and immediately yelled at what I am doing. Then I told him I was with the fire department and he said, “Something is wrong upstairs.” Said Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Jones, Hazleton City Fire Department

Flames were coming from inside one of the walls of the home that spread to the attic. 9 people from 3 families evacuated — and were forced into the freezing cold temperatures.

“We had 2 ambulances dispatched right away. So as the people came out of the house we were sending them to the ambulance to stay warm. And then when we were done at the scene we took them back to the firehouse and the red cross came to meet with them there to keep them out of the cold,” said Jones.

One person was transported to the hospital.

The frigid November temperatures caused issues for firefighters. When they arrived to the first fire hydrant, the water was frozen.

“Ice is a big factor… They laid additional hose, went down to Walnut and Hazle. When we were ready to clean up they went to shut the hydrant off and the stem broke so we had to wait for the City Water Authority to come and shut the hydrant off at the ground valve to get the fire truck off of the hydrant” said Jones.