Feeding NEPA: Local farmer donates to Luzerne County food bank

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An Eyewitness News campaign to help provide food for families in need is picking up steam.

Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank is one of the food banks participating in Feeding NEPA. The site near Pittston is seeing an increase in food and monetary donations according to Food Bank Director Rich Kutz.







A local farmer donated 500 pounds of zucchini and cabbage Thursday morning which will help feed nearly 500 families.

Kutz said besides food and monetary donations, volunteers are greatly needed, like 79-year-old Joe Hardisky with Back Mountain Food Pantry who loaded a minivan with nearly 700 pounds of food for his group.

Reporter Mark Hiller will look at the role volunteerism plays in the success of Feeding NEPA tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

If you’d like to donate to one of the local food banks, visit the “Feeding NEPA” donation page by Clicking Here.