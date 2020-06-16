Coronavirus

Eyewitness to History: “Agnes, Flood of Memories”

Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood

EYEWITNESS TO HISTORY (WBRE/WYOU) Eyewitness News is remembering the historic flood that changed the lives and landscape of the Wyoming Valley, the Agnes Flood of 1972.  

In 1992, Eyewitness News took a look back 20 years later. The team then interviewed people who helped bring back the “Valley with a Heart”.  

We hear from those who were evacuated from their homes and came back to find a lifetime of memories destroyed by flood waters and mud and the officials whose determination and hope helped bring back the area. 

This program first aired in 1992. It is entitled “Agnes, Flood of Memories”.

