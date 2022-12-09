EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Harry and Meghan’s new documentary series sheds a light on the dark times in their personal lives, and a highly anticipated movie is an afterthought to negative attention surrounding its leading man.

Eyewitness News producer Alyson Price takes a look at what’s happening in Hollywood.

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series on Netflix were released this week. The couple is not holding back.

Details of Harry and Meghan’s frustration with the British media, the racism Meghan believes she has faced, plus the story of how they met.

The series includes old clips of Queen Elizabeth the Second and princess Diana. Princess Di was the main focal point in episode one, as Harry recalling the heartbreaking walk behind his mother’s casket at such a young age.

Before the episodes dropped the royal couple was already facing social media backlash for the docuseries.

The next and last three episodes are slated for release on December 15th.

Will Smith returns to the big screen in Emancipation as Peter.

The movie is based on true events.

The movie centers around a former slave who is hoping to reunite with his family.

The movie is being overshadowed by the Oscar night slap heard around the world, when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face over remarks he made about his wife.

Smith recently sat down with Trevor Noah on the Daily Show in hopes of clearing the air.

In the interview, Smith opens up about the ordeal and how his nephew called him out for his actions.

Since the Academy banned him from attending the Oscars for the next ten years, Smith said he’s worried his actions will hurt the chances of nominations for other who worked on the film.

And speaking of Trevor Noah and the Daily Show, he hosted his last show on Thursday.

Noah announced in September that after seven years he’s decided to move on.

The network shared the first phase of plans to fill his time spot

Comedy legends Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, and Leslie Jones, to name a few, will fill in as host of the late-night show starting Tuesday, January 17th.

No word on if a permanent host will be named soon.

The Daily Show airs weeknights on comedy central and is available the following morning on Paramount Plus.

That’s your look at what’s happening in Hollywood.