EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From babies to breakups, there was never a dull moment this year in Hollywood.

The year 2022 has been nothing less than exciting when it comes to the world of entertainment. Filled with hit movies, music, and tons of Hollywood drama. Here are my favorite moments in entertainment for the year.

“It’s me high I’m the problem it’s me,” sang Taylor Swift.

Let’s start off with the queen of pop, from crashing ticket master to claiming all top ten spots on the Billboard music chart, Taylor Swift had an earth-shattering year.

Taylor released her midnights album in October which sent swifties into a frenzy. But “karma” later caught up with the singer when her highly-anticipated tour crashed Ticketmaster and left fans up in arms at the ticket giant.

More than two dozen disappointed fans have filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster and its parent company, live nation, of fraud, misrepresentation and antitrust violations over its botched eras tour ticket sale.

And it’s no surprise that one of the biggest films of 20-22 has been the new film Top Gun: Maverick. After more than 30 years of service as one of the navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

In the movie’s opening weekend alone the film grossed more than $120 million. But a word of warning, before you watch the new Top Gun, it’s a good idea to watch the original so you understand the plot and characters. Top gun maverick is available to stream on paramount plus.

This year also saw a lot of babies being born in Hollywood. Country singer Scotty McCreery welcomed a baby boy on October 24.

Actress Rebel Wilson also welcomed a baby this year. Her baby girl was born in late November via surrogate.

And we can’t forget the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloe Kardashian and their sister Kylie Jenner both welcomed baby boys earlier in the year. Both moms have yet to announce their baby’s names to the public.

And nothing says Hollywood, like breakups. Some famous couples called it quits this year which broke the hearts of fans worldwide. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called off their quick romance only after nine months of dating. Another couple that split was “don’t worry darling” co-stars Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles after dating for two years.

And perhaps one of the biggest earth-shattering breakups of the year was between Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele who divorced after thirteen years of marriage.

And a country singer who whiskey’ed his way to the top of the charts. Morgan Wallen is finishing out the year strong after one of his hit songs “you proof” holds the number one spot on Billboard’s music chart for its ninth week in a row.

It was a big year for Wallen after he recently just dropped three new tracks ahead of his world tour. His new songs include ‘one thing at a time’ ‘days that end in why’ and the highly anticipated “Tennesse Fan.”

Wallen will hit the road for his “one night at a time tour” with special guests harder, earnest, Parker McCollum, and Bailey Zimmermann.

That’s your look back at what happened this year in Hollywood.