Top 20 most popular television shows for the week

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a man has been found guilty of distributing drugs that killed a Monroe County man.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Robert Jackson, 44, of Scranton, was found guilty by a grand jury for an incident that occurred in July 2020, when Jackson distributed controlled substances that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old Monroe County man.