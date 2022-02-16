The Blonds end fashion week with hot vampires, writhing trio

The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The shock rock design duo The Blonds closed New York Fashion Week with hot vampires, embellished corsets and writhing dancers whipping their long ponytails on the runway Wednesday night.

Phillipe and David Blond, partners in life and their creative work, were thrilled to be back for their second pandemic-era physical show after going with Paris Hilton and a cabaret vibe last September. This time, to some heavy beats, they rolled out jogger togs, tight tops and party dresses with a touch of sparkle on a printed fabric based on their silver spike and studded corset once worn by Katy Perry and Rihanna.

The corset has become one of their signatures. A model wore a new generation of the piece in homage to their past, the two told The Associated Press backstage before the show.

But back to those dancers. The Blonds invited choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel to perform on the runway, in black leather leggings and matching corset. She was joined by two other dancers as the ponytailed trio snaked across the floor and strutted for the crowd, including Adam Lambert and Cardi B’s sister, influencer Hennessy Carolina, on the front row.

Goebel & Co. pulled out newfangled Razr phones in a nod to show sponsor Motorola, in case one might be wondering who helps pay the bills. They put a few pieces in their spike print up for sale immediately in the see now, buy now vein (at Theblondsny.com ).

The Blonds, who met 22 years ago at the old nightclub The Roxy and have been together ever since, went “macabre and goth and vamp” to end this fashion week, said David, the creative director. They were inspired by some of the films they love, including the superhero horror franchise “Blade,” “Vamp,” “The Matrix” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

“We kind of love all that digital vampirism,” David said. The actual theme, said Phillipe — the designer — is “the vampires meets the Matrix.”

“That’s perfect, in a nutshell,” David agreed.

These vamps and vamps-adjacent love an over-the-thigh heeled boot and gold platforms. Three of them walked encased on tulle, including one in blood red from head to toe.

Phillipe opened the show in little silver head horns, a cape worthy of a modern-day bloodsucker and a catsuit with studded adornment to match. Then things took a more literal turn with a male model in tiny spike undies, a cross across his bare chest and a long shiny cape lined in red.

“I guess it’s a little darker. Usually it’s a little brighter, a little more, I don’t know, fluffier,” Phillipe said of their new wares.

And where are all these vampires and their buddies going?

“Out,” declared David. “Yes, we’re going out.”