NEW YORK (AP) — “Succession” star Sarah Snook had a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere — she is pregnant with her first child.

Snook proudly showed off her baby bump in New York at Monday’s premiere, which was attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

Snook’s pregnancy is the latest surprise for “Succession” fans, who learned in February from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show’s fourth season would be its last.

“Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Snook plays his lone daughter among the children conniving to succeed their father as the company’s leader.

Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021.

“Succession” has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and two drama series awards. Its final season premieres on March 26.