Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Ron Leibman, who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony award for Tony Kushner's iconic play ”Ängels in America," has died after an illness. He was 82.

Leibman's agent, Robert Attermann, said the actor died Friday. He gave no further details, but a person who knew the actor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the cause was pneumonia. Leibman is survived by his wife, the actress Jessica Walter.