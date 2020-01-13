Ronan Farrow among nominees for book critic prizes

FILE – This Oct. 15, 2018 file photo shows Journalist Ronan Farrow at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles. Farrow is up for a literary honor from the National Book Critics Circle. His “Catch and Kill,” which tracks his Weinstein reporting, is a finalist for autobiography. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronan Farrow has already won a Pulitzer Prize and George Polk Award for his reporting on Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. Now he’s up for a literary honor, a National Book Critics Circle award.

Farrow was among the nominees announced this weekend by the NBCC. His “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” which tracks his reporting on allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein, is a finalist in autobiography. Critics also nominated Chanel Miller’s “Know My Name,” the acclaimed memoir by the woman sexually assaulted by Stanford University student Brock Turner.

The NBCC announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories, from fiction to poetry to criticism. Winners will be announced March 12.

Other finalists include Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys” and Edwidge Danticat’s “Everything Inside” in fiction, Lydia Davis’ “Essays One” for criticism and George Packer’s “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century” for biography.

The NBCC announced three additional prizes. Sarah Broom’s memoir “The Yellow House,” winner of a National Book Award for nonfiction last fall, received the John Leonard Prize for best first book. The New Yorker’s Katy Waldman was awarded the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing and the poet-novelist Naomi Shibab Nye was given the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award.

Founded in 1974, the NBCC has more than 700 members from around the country.