Peppa Pig to get new owner: GI Joe maker Hasbro

FILE – In this April 27, 2018 file photo, a woman reacts to a Peppa Pig mascot during the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing, China. Hasbro is going whole hog on Peppa Pig. The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd, a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan. File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasbro is going whole hog on Peppa Pig.

The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” ”PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers.

“Peppa Pig,” which stars a pink cartoon pig with a British accent, airs worldwide and is translated into over 40 languages.

Hasbro Inc., based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, says the deal will help it turn more of its toy brands into shows or movies. Many of its brands, including My Little Pony and Transformers, already appear in TV shows and movies.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.