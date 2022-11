LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles continues to advance it on “The Voice.”

She claimed the fifth spot in the top ten making her the last member of Team Camila after Tuesday’s night instant save.

On Monday, Morgan performed Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy”, putting her spin on the iconic song.

Morgan will again take the stage following Monday, November 28th for the top ten performances with the results shown on Tuesday, November 29.