LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County music teacher has been recognized for his outstanding contributions in the classroom. He’s a semifinalist in the 2023 Grammy awards.

Earlier this year, Ryan Bulgarelli, a music teacher in Loyalsock Township School District, got exciting news about his nomination for the Grammy Awards 2023 Music Educator Award.

“It’s surreal, it’s humbling to be able to be in this situation and to represent not only myself but my students, the community here at Loyalsock, and all the music educators within our community and within the state of Pennsylvania,” Bulgarelli told Eyewitness News.

Bulgarelli has been teaching music in the district for 10 years and was anonymously nominated by someone in the community.

“The people that are doing the great teaching day in and day out in the trenches making a real difference with students, to be able to be recognized among them and recognized to represent them is really an incredible feeling,” Bulgarelli said.

About 1,200 educators across the country were selected, and Bulgarelli has made it to the semifinals with 25 other teachers. He says it’s every musician’s dream to be nominated for a grammy.

“I think the first grammy music educator award was given out right around my first year of teaching and my mom was excited, she called me when that award was given out and was like someday that could be you. And so she texted me when I was nominated and was like here we go!” Bulgarelli exclaimed.

The next round of 10 finalists will be selected in December. The winner will be announced in the new year.

Eyewitness News wishes Mr. Bulgarelli the best of luck as he represents NEPA at the Grammy’s.