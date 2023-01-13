EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Netflix show being released for its third season and a memoir that’s tearing the royal family apart, Eyewitness News producer Alyson Price takes a look at what’s happening in Hollywood.

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what [princess] Kate and what Camilla, [queen consort,] went through – very different circumstances,” said Prince Harry.

The royals continue to rumble as Prince Harry holds nothing back in his new book titled “Spare” digging at the monarchy. The memoir’s title is a reference to Prince Harry being considered a royal “spare,” not the first in line to succession after his father.

The 416-page book is out in 16 languages, along with an audio edition read by Prince Harry.

Despite a strict embargo, the much-anticipated memoir appeared in bookstores in Spain five days before its release on January 10.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain,’ but it’s just a motto and it doesn’t really hold,” said Prince Harry

In the memoir, shocking allegations against Prince William, Harry states his brother physically attacked him during an argument. Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry claimed William grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down.

Another bomb dropped by the former royal is that he and his brother begged their father not to marry the now queen consort and that he communicates with the late Princess Diana through a medium. As well as revelations about the estranged royal’s drug-taking, first sexual encounter, and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

It’s the biggest sporting event of the year, the Super Bowl, and what says big game better than the ads? One of the new ads will feature a big name from a very popular TV show, Bryan Cranston, as the infamous Walter White in “Breaking Bad.”

Cranston has brought the character back to life in recent years. First in the Breaking Bad movie “El Camino” and then in the “Better Call Saul” series finale last year.

Now he’s returning as Walter White once more for a new PopCorners Super Bowl ad. He posted a sneak peek pic on social media so we can look forward to seeing that on game day.

“The Outer Banks, its paradise on earth,” says Chase Stokes from the Netflix TV show Outerbanks.

While some may consider it paradise for one group of friends it’s anything but that. Fans of the hit Netflix show Outer Banks were on the edge of their seats with the new teaser trailer along with never-before-seen pictures for the show’s third season.

The trailer kicks off with the friends on a deserted island fighting to stay alive and protect their treasure. The first two seasons were filled with twists and turns and tons of drama, so it’s safe to say that the third season should be anything but boring. Outer Banks fans you’ll have to wait a little longer for the new season Outer Banks season three drops on Netflix on February 23rd.

When it rains it pours, country singer Luke Combs surprised fans with a new album set to be released in the Spring of 2023. This comes just months after releasing his third studio album “Growin’ Up.”

Luke took to social media with a post that read “new album. 18 songs. March 24th,” the country star is currently touring across 10 countries and has 28 upcoming concerts.

That’s your look at what’s happening in Hollywood.