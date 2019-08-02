Ed Sheeran sets all-time highest-grossing tour record

FILE – In this June 18, 2019 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Yesterday’ in London. Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books. Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday, Aug. 2, show in Hannover, Germany. Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books.

Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday’s show in Hannover, Germany.

Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.

In a statement, Sheeran calls it “amazing.”

The Divide Tour launched on Mar. 16, 2017 and is due to end on Aug. 26. That’s 893 days compared to the 760 days U2 spent on the road.

Sheeran’s tour topped U2’s attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

Sheeran released his “No.6 Collaborations Project” album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.