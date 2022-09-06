On Friday, September 9, 'Days of our Lives' will air its final show on broadcast television

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— One of the longest-running scripted television shows in the world is set to be moved exclusively to NBC’s streaming service Peacock next week.

On Friday, September 9, Days of our Lives will air its final show on broadcast television. Starting on Monday, September 12, the long-running soap opera will be shown exclusively on Peacock, according to NBC.

Peacock will be the only place audiences can watch season 58 beginning on Monday.

Through the month of September, Peacock is offering their premium service for new customers at a discounted price.

For those who would like to speak with NBC representatives, feel free to call their toll-free number 855-597-1827.