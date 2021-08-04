Carnegie Hall to reopen Oct 6 with Philadelphia Orchestra

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall will return from the coronavirus pandemic with a gala concert featuring the Philadelphia Orchestra on Oct. 6.

Carnegie has not had a performance since March 13, 2020.

The gala will be led Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and will feature pianist Yuja Wang, Carnegie announced Thursday.

The program includes Valerie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout,” commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra to honor frontline workers and celebrate human connection; Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.;” Iman Habibi’s “Jeder Baum spricht” on climate crisis; and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Tickets cost $10,000, $6,000, $3,00 and $1,500 for the concert and a post-concert dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street; $1,000 for the concert and a pre-concert cocktail reception; and $68 to $225 for the concert only.

The concert is three days before the previously announced first event, a recital by tenor Jonas Kaufmann with pianist Helmut Deutsch.