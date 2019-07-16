Beyoncé and docs on R. Kelly, Michael Jackson get Emmy nods

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce is dropping a new original song from Disney’s live-action “Lion King.” The song, “Spirit,” will be released later Tuesday, July 9, 2019, and should get a push for Academy Award consideration. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” film has scored six Emmy nominations, while documentaries on Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and the disastrous Fyre Festival also picked up nominations.

With Netflix’s “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” the pop star personally earned four of the six nominations Tuesday, including bids for producing, writing, co-directing and musical direction. In the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category, “Homecoming” will compete with “Springsteen on Broadway.”

“Homecoming” also earned nominations for costumes and production design.

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland,” a documentary where two men accused Jackson of molesting them as boys that sparked new scrutiny of years-old claims that the King of Pop preyed on children, earned five nominations, including outstanding documentary or nonfiction special (Jackson’s estate denied the allegations and Jackson long maintained his innocence when he was alive).

Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” which looks at the R&B singer’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls, picked up a single nomination for outstanding informational series or special. Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, was hit with new criminal charges on the federal and state level following the airing of the docuseries.

Netflix’s “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” followed the highly publicized and famously failed music bash in the Bahamas and received four nominations. Another documentary on the doomed festival called “Fyre Fraud,” which aired on Hulu, is nominated for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program, where Showtime’s “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men” also earned a nomination.

“Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen of Soul,” which aired on CBS and featured Patti LaBelle, John Legend and others honoring the late legend, picked up two nominations.

Sara Bareilles — who has been nominated for multiple Grammys and Tonys and earned up her first Emmy nomination last year — shares a nomination this year for outstanding original music and lyrics with Josh Groban for their work on the 72nd annual Tony Awards. Mega-producer T Bone Burnett, who produced Bareilles’ latest album, scored a nomination for his musical score of HBO’s “True Detective.”

Beyoncé, who has 23 Grammys, earned Emmy nominations in the past for her “Lemonade” visual project, her Super Bowl halftime show performance and her “On the Run” tour with Jay-Z. Her nominations this year include outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding writing for a variety special and outstanding music direction. In the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category, she is nominated as an executive producer of “Homecoming.”