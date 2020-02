NEW YORK (AP) — Two long-running series — CBS drama “Criminal Minds” and ABC's “Fresh Off the Boat” — ended their runs last week with modest bumps in the ratings.

The investigators on “Criminal Minds” concluded their 15th and last season by chasing a psychopath who liked to cut off the faces of his victims. The last episode reached 5.4 million viewers, up 12% from its season average, the Nielsen company said.