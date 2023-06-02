EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two popular singers are leaving fans with a “blank space” when it comes to making their romance rumors official.

Talking Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were lead singers for the band The 1975.

Fans on social media have been in a frenzy ever since Matty was spotted at all three of Taylor’s Nashville shows for her eras tour.

34-year-old Matty, alluded to the romance drama while on stage at BBC Radio 1’s big weekend in Scotland.

When he introduced his band The 1975.

He said quote “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the 1975.”

Taylor and Matty have been friends for years and are even rumored to have briefly dated in 20-14. However, their rumored romance isn’t the only reason Matty is in the public eye. He made a lot of people upset after he laughed at racist, body-shaming comments about ice spice in a recent podcast appearance.

Why does this matter? Ice Spice just teamed up with Taylor for a remake of her hit song Karma.

Healy did later apologize. Only time will tell if the dating rumors about him and Taylor are true and he deserves a drink after his big milestone.

Morgan Wallen is celebrating the best run for a country album on the charts in more than thirty years!

His “One Thing at a Time” album is number one for its 12th week in a row on the Billboard 200 album chart.

He passes Taylor Swift’s previous record run for “Fearless”, starting in 2008.

The last time a country album spent 12 or more weeks at number one was in 1992, for Billy Ray Cyrus’s “Some Gave All” which featured “Achy Breaky Heart”.

Congrats to Morgan on his milestone.

Speaking of Morgan Wallen he and Lil Durk have done it again

Their song Stand By Me is climbing to fame on all music outlets and social media platforms.

Lil Durk just released his new album called “Almost Healed” on May 26. The 21-song album features some big names like Future, 21 Savage, and the late Juice World.

Congrats to him on the album. The song with Morgan is amazing stream almost healed on all music platforms today

He may be the son of a sinner but his new docu-series is gaining tons of attention

“Jelly Roll: Save Me” the chronicles of the new and upcoming country artist get candid about Jelly Roll’s journey as a rapper, ex-convict, and unlikely singing superstar. You can watch the series Now on Hulu.

Grab your hot cocoa and fuzzy pajamas, Hallmarks Christmas in July lineup is here and yes it’s amazing.

All July long treat yourself to a new Christmas movie to get you in the holiday spirit early. Every week a new movie will premiere here’s the lineup:

My Grown-up Christmas List starring Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry

Campfire Christmas starring Tori Anderson and Corbin Bleu.

Christmas in Toyland.

This is just the beginning for Hallmark There nonstop Christmas movies will start sometime in October and run through the end of January. An official date has not been released yet.