EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Shocking wins jaw-dropping fashion and rescheduled concert dates, it all went down last night at country music’s party of the year.

Everything really is bigger in Texas and the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards were no exception.

Let’s start with my favorite topic fashion I have a few favorite looks let’s start with Gabby Barrett.

The singer wore a slim-fit black velvet gown with oversized sleeve details.

She kept her accessories simple only opting for rings I love it let the oversize sleeve speak for itself.

We have the beautiful Lainey Wilson she stepped out in her signature flare pants but in jumpsuit form.

The top part of her look featured a crisscross silhouette and cape sleeves. She finished off the outfit with a black hat with olive green detail, what a nice touch.

Next stepping out in silver is Dustin Lynch while simple this is a very unique color and the dark grey contrast of the hat-to-suit ratio really elevated this look.

Another one of my top choices we have Ashley Cook when I saw this green dress my jaw dropped to the floor.

The design, the color, and the fabric of this dress complemented each other so nicely also had a nice touch the singer kept it simple opting for minimal jewelry and simple hair do.

Tyler Hubbard looks pretty in peach, while simple with a plain white tee shirt underneath the color speaks for itself I love it.

Now to the main event the winners of the evening.

Let’s start with Song of the Year.

He had everyone at heads Carolina Cole Swindell not only just got engaged he also is taking home the award for Song of the Year believe me ever since this song dropped it’s been on repeat.

Here’s an artist who won’t be waking up on the wrong side of the truck bed after winning big.

Hardy took home the Artist Singer-Songwriter of the Year Award.

Hardy beat out some big names in this category including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and his best friend Morgan Wallen.

Something in the orange tells me that Zach Bryan just won his first ACM Award.

Bryan took home the New Male Artist of the Year award and that’s not all. He’s bringing his Burn Burn Burn tour to Luzerne County he’ll be at the Mohegan SunAreana at Casey Plaza Saturday.

The unstoppable duo of Hardy and Lainey Wilson take home Visual Media of the Year for their song Wait in the Truck.

Lainey also took home the award for Female Artist of the Year and the award for Album of the Year, congrats to her she leads the pack with the most wins.

Here’s what she had to say about this honor

“I wrote 300 songs during the pandemic and um a lot of people have shared with me that this album has changed their life but the truth is writing these songs for this album have saved mine,” said Lainey Wilson.

Lainey was up against some pretty stiff competition beating out Ashley McBryde

Luke Combs and Jon Pardi, congrats to her on all her well-deserved awards.

Even though Morgan Wallen didn’t grace the ACM stage with his presence he did announce new show dates for his postponed shows.

Morgan posted on social media during the event the new dates for dozens of shows he had to move due to vocal rest.

Everyone’s tickets will be honored and Wallen’s show in Hershey, Dauphin County will now take place on May 9th of 2024. I’m already counting down the days.

Also a huge congratulations to Morgan he took home the award for Male Artist of the Year.

Noticeably absent from the festivities was Kelsea Ballerini the singer posted on Instagram that she was not in attendance at the award show due to her conflicting schedule being out on tour with Kenny Chesney.

Ballerini was nominated for two awards and even though she wasn’t at the show or on the red carpet it will be interesting to see what she has in store for her next award show look.