Woman arrested after arsons in Shavertown

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been arrested in connection with two fires that happened over the weekend in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain.

Kimberly Ann Morgan, 58, of Shavertown was arrested Wednesday after Kingston Township police say two fires in the Shavertown section of Kingston Township, one on Saturday night and another on Sunday night were intentionally set.

According to police, Morgan lives close to one of the two homes that burned. While police were patrolling the area Monday night they came across Morgan. When asked about the fire she gave inconsistent answers.

Police found a lighter on the grass where Morgan was running. Police also say she was in possession of fire setting materials.

Morgan is locked up and bail was denied after the judge deemed her a threat to public safety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 19th.