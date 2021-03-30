Man charged with sexual assault of minors at Luzerne County church

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 68-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minors, troopers with State Police Shickshinny have announced.

Police say Richard Garnett was involved in incidents that occurred between the years of 2004 and 2006 at Roaring Brook Baptist Church in Hunlock Township.

In August 2020, Garnett faced similar charges of sexual abuse where police say he sexually assaulted two children under the age of 10, between 1980 and 1984.

Garnett was arraigned on Tuesday and will have a preliminary hearing on April 13.

We will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.