Man charged with sexual assault of minors at Luzerne County church

Police say Richard Garnett was involved in incidents that
In August 2020, Garnett faced similar charges of sexual abuse where police say he sexually assaulted two children under the age of 10, between 1980 and 1984.
Garnett was arraigned on Tuesday and will have a preliminary hearing on April 13.
