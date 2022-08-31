READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have canceled the AMBER alert from Wednesday afternoon, as the child has been found safe.

Police say, the AMBER alert issued earlier on Wednesday has been canceled as Janae Kaila-Henry, 13, has been safely located.

PSP issued an AMBER Child Abduction Alert, Wednesday afternoon for the Reading City Police Department, as Kaila-Henry was reportedly abducted by an unknown male who put her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with unknown registration.

It is unknown at this time where or how she was located, but as stated previously she has been located and she is safe.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it comes in.